Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.15 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

