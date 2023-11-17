Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 722 ($8.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

