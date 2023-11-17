Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

