Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

