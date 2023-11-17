Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.