Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

