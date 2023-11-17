Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $780.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $741.27 and a 200-day moving average of $755.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $632.45 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.