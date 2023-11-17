Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

