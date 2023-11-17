Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

