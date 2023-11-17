Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,624 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

