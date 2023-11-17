Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

