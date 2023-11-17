Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $931.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $934.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

