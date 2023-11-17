Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

