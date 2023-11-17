Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

