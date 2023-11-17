Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

