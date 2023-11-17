Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DE opened at $378.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

