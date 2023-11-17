Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGF stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.