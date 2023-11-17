Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 527 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.