Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.73 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.