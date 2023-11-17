Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

