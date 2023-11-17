QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Andrew T. Sheehan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QNST

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.