Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 5,749 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.