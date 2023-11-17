Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 20% Higher

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 464,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 123,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 24.98 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

