Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $2,533,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

