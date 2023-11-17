Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 299,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 455,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Specifically, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,864 shares of company stock worth $8,837,438 in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 160,734 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.