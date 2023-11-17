reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $9.90. reAlpha Tech shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 3,852,502 shares trading hands.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

