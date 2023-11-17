Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares in the company, valued at $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,407,420 shares in the company, valued at $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,335.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,931 shares of company stock worth $2,265,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 335,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

