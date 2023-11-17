Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $796.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

