REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,781 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO comprises approximately 1.3% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 1.81% of REGENXBIO worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 51,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,451. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

