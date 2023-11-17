Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Regions Financial worth $252,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.