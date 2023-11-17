RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.1 %

RNR opened at $204.33 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

