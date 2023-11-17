ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 101044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

ReNeuron Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.65.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

