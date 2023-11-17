Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AAV
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
AAV stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.84. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.