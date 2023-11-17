Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.84. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

