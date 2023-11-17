Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.23. 173,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,630,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

