Reviewing Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) & FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.36 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.86 Canadian Pacific Kansas City $6.78 billion 9.85 $2.71 billion $3.33 21.51

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Pacific Kansas City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41% Canadian Pacific Kansas City 37.10% 8.45% 4.45%

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Pacific Kansas City pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FTAI Infrastructure and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City 0 4 13 0 2.76

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus target price of $96.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Kansas City is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Kansas City beats FTAI Infrastructure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

