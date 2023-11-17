Reviewing W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for W. P. Carey and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 6 3 0 2.09 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus price target of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.73 billion 7.19 $599.14 million $3.64 15.64 Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.68 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.88

This table compares W. P. Carey and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Bimini Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. W. P. Carey pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bimini Capital Management pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Bimini Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 44.67% 8.43% 4.15% Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21%

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.