Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 7.7 %
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.
