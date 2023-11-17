Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 8.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 18,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 33,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Rise Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Featured Stories

