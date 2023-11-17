Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

