Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 4.3%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.02. 176,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 514,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $7,866,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 41.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 758,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

