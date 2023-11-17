RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 9,366,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,118,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RLX

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.