Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

