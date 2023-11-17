Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

