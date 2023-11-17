Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 152.20 ($1.87).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.41 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.94).

In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £12,099.80 ($14,859.14). In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($38,472.14). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($14,859.14). Insiders have bought a total of 37,484 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.