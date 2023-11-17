Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

