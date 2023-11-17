Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.56-$1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

