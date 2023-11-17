Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
