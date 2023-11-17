Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -40.15%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
