Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

TSE PAAS opened at C$19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -40.15%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.