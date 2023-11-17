Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield (TSE:BN) Price Target to C$44.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BN opened at C$46.88 on Monday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of C$38.92 and a 12 month high of C$55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.90. The company has a market cap of C$76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,562.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.