RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,855,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,302% from the previous session’s volume of 200,822 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.87.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.